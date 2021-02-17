Be prepared to drive in the snow this winter

By Paige Winters (pwinter6@jccc.edu). Winters is the executive producer for The Campus Ledger. This is her second year at the college. She enjoys covering stories and events on campus through videography. She spends most of her time at local concerts, out with friends or with her dog.

With temperatures dipping into single digits this past week, and more snow on the way, everyone could use a refresher on how to stay safe while driving.

(Loosha Quick) “I like to keep an ice scraper, hat, gloves, blanket, tools maybe if you get stuck, a triangle which is reflective, jumper cables, just in case.”

Although, it is important to prepare for the worst, these driving tips may prevent the use of some of these tools.

(Quick) “Don’t press the break all of the way when you slip like the car, pump it, so the car doesn’t slide too much and lose control.”

(Quick) “If you are driving a truck or something bigger, like, a whole sheet of ice can kind of peel off and could hit another car possibly.”

(Quick) “Just drive slow it’s not worth it to drive fast and crash, you would have to buy a new car or you could hurt someone.”

Off campus students such as Ryan, opted to take all of his classes online to avoid the commute.

(Ryan Wallace) “We don’t need kids especially for early morning classes to be tired and groggy and driving on bad roads so I think it’s beneficial not only for their safety but other people safety.”

Finally, we all know how dangerous black ice can be, but Loosha explains why black ice is so difficult to see while driving.

(Quick) “Black ice you can’t really see, that’s why they call it black ice because it blends into the asphalt, and it is really thin so you won’t notice it, it won’t get cloudy like a puddle would, so it is much harder to see.”

(Wallace) “That’s what makes it especially dangerous just the not knowing and then not being able to prepare for it and so I mean you should just treat it like there’s going to be black ice everywhere.”

Reporting from The Campus Ledger, this has been Paige Winters.