Student senate share an update on sustainability event

By Matheus Camossa (mcamossa@jccc.edu). Camossa is a staff reporter for The Campus Ledger. This is his third semester at the college. He loves sports, playing music and hanging out with friends. His biggest dream is to travel around the world helping people.

The Student Senate received an update on the Sustainability contest and Senator Camile Mullings encouraged other student senators and other students to help with the organization of the event.

At the March 15 meeting, it was discussed that f no changes to the calendar occur, the contest is likely to take place on Earth Week, which is from April 19 to April 24. Another update that Usher gave was about the care package idea, where students would receive an assistance of materials to create the video for the contest. The idea is not 100% officialized because of the uncertainty of how much it can actually help the students, and if it is worth the budget that would be needed to make the care package useful.

“I think it is pretty finalized that it is going to happen over Earth Week, but the idea of doing care packages is not 100% there,” Usher said. “We are not sure it is going to pay off as much as it will cost.”

Mullings encouraged all student senators and other students to help with the organization of the contest. She claimed that the team is still pretty small and that any help would be very welcomed.

“The PI wanted to ask if there are any ambassadors who is interested in becoming a part of the event planning (Sustainability Contest),” Mullings said. “So, if you are interested in sustainability or you want to participate, you can tag to work on this specific program. This is all about sustainability and it will give you experience on how to plan and execute an event. So, if you are a senator or a non-senator, but you are honestly interested in being a part of this (Sustainability Contest) just send us a message (Student Senate).”

