Hobbies provide students an outlet to express themselves

For some people, hobbies are key in their lives, and members of the college could not feel different. Some students and professors believe it would be of interest for the college to create a club where people can share their experiences with hobbies.

People can have many different hobbies such as reading short-stories or creating complex melodies, but they all have one factor in common: they are usually done for enjoyment. Hobbies contain a unique social aspect, and every person has a rare story to tell about their hobby. With this, members of the college believe that creating a club where people could share their hobbies would be a great addition to Student Life at the college.

Sandy Finnicum, a professor of science, believes that a program where people could share their hobbies would be interesting because hobbies can show the people behind that activity.

“I believe that [the college] could do something like this, and I think this would be something that people would be really interested in,” Finnicum said. “It is very different than the standard club. When people talk about their hobbies, they are really talking about what they love, what is important to them, something they choose to do, and probably equally important, why they choose to do that.”

For Finnicum, the importance of a club like this would go beyond just sharing hobbies. It would contribute to engaging the social life of who attends it.

“The social part of hobbies is also important because these are things that are important to the person,” Finnicum said. “So, in a way, that person is revealing something that is pretty much individual about them. For example, somebody can ask you what you are doing in school, and you can tell them, but that is something everybody kind of shares and knows. On the other hand, when you ask about hobbies, you are asking who the person really is, and you can get surprised easily.”

Aurora Ivester also believes that a program like this could benefit the college, but mainly new students. For her, it reminds her days in high school.

“I think it can be a really nice addition to the college,” Ivester said. “In high school I did something alike and I loved it because it was where I could meet people. I would probably attend it if it existed. It can be good for new students to interact.”

For former student Pedro Ivaskoski, it would be a great addition to the college’s community a place where people can share their hobbies. Ivakoski believes that students go to college for more than just studying, and that this would contribute to the social life for student’s while people can learn about new hobbies.

“I think it would be interesting a club like that because students go to college not just to study,” Ivaskoski said. “They also go to have social interactions with other people, and a club like this could contribute to this. Also, there are a lot of people who do not have a hobby. If there is a club where people can learn about different hobbies, they can find hobbies which they really like while also getting to know other people. If this event happened twice a week, a lot of people could take advantage of an idea like this.”

