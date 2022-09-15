JCCC hosts Suicide Prevention and Awareness Fair

The Student Counseling Center and the Student Activities Department collaborated with the Mental Health Outreach Committee to sponsor the Suicide Prevention and Awareness Fair on Sept. 8. The fair was held outside in the COM atrium.

Several tables displayed information to raise awareness among students and staff of suicide among college students and provide resources to combat the problem.

Alice Baty, counselor in the Student Counseling Center, was working the tables. Baty made a point to assure anyone seeking help at the Counseling Center that the counselors are master’s degree level counselors. They are trained to handle any issue or direct the student to where they can get the help they need. This includes personal issues that students are dealing with as well as academic counseling, basic needs, access needs, mental health issues including the issue of suicide.

“Counseling that any student receives is kept private and confidential,” Baty said.

Counseling is available to students, located on the second floor of the SC. Students can schedule appointments either virtual or in-person or through Zoom. Students can dial, (913) 469-3809, to set up non-urgent counseling in advance.

If you need to talk to someone or are struggling, help is available. Contact the Suicide Prevention Lifeline (800) 273-8255 or text 741741. There is also a Johnson County Mental Health Center Crisis Line which can be called at (913) 268-0156.

Sherry Osborn