Renovated CavCentral open for students

Needing a quiet place to do homework on campus? The newly renovated Cav Central Study Space has you covered. Open 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, they offer printers, Wi-Fi, computers and allow food and drinks.

Cav Central is located in the COM lower level. JCCC offers other study places for students in the Library, CoLab and the Academic Resource Central (ARC). These study spaces are designed for students to study, work in groups or use Zoom to attend a class. You can even reserve a personal study room for you and friends.

“Cav Central is more private and quiet, especially during lunch,” Quinlin Summers, sophomore, said.

Check out the student resources for more information about study spaces.

Abby Rinehart, news editor