Veteran’s Week events hosted to acknowledge servicemembers

JCCC students, staff and faculty have multiple opportunities to recognize veteran and active-duty U.S. military personnel during the week leading up to Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11.

“The purpose of JCCC’s Veterans Week is to highlight, honor, and celebrate the service of our students, faculty, and staff at JCCC, as well as the broader Johnson County Community College,” Kena Zumalt, Program Director of Veteran and Military Student Services, said. “Through our activities and events, those who have served our country in uniform can share their experiences with their civilian peers.”

Students, faculty and staff can participate in the following events in Veteran’s Week:

Student Veteran Panel

Tue. Nov. 8 | 11 a.m.-1 p.m. | CoLab

Veteran Oral History Presentation

Thu. Nov. 10 | 7-8 p.m. | Hudson Auditorium, Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art

‘Taps’ on the Hill

Fri. Nov. 11 | 11 a.m. | Commons Courtyard Hill

Thank a Vet Card Writing Project

Fri. Nov. 11 | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Commons Atrium

An Honor Tree will remain in the atrium of the Student Center until Nov. 30. Each student, faculty and staff member may quietly pay tribute by tying a ribbon on the tree to signify those who have served or are presently serving our country. There will also be notecards to leave written remembrances.

Each ribbon color has its own significance:

White indicates a servicemember who died during active duty.

Blue indicates an active duty servicemember

Yellow indicates a general recognition of all veterans and active-duty personnel

Black indicates someone who was a POW/MIA

Red indicates a JCCC-affiliated veteran or active duty servicemember

Purple indicates a Purple Heart recipient

Veteran’s Day commemorates an armistice that was signed between the Allied Powers and Germany at 11 a.m., Nov. 11, during World War I. In 1938, Veteran’s Day became a federal holiday in the United States.

To learn more about Veteran’s day or JCCC’s Veteran and Military Student Resource Center, visit the Center’s website, here. Any veteran or active-service military personnel can present their military or veteran ID to receive $5 off in the food court, Nov. 7.

Sherry Osborn, staff reporter