Fashion Merchandising & Design students prepare for Spring Fashion Show

Through the Fashion Merchandising and Design courses, students gain hands-on experience in garment construction, technical drawing, pattern making, draping, fit analysis, and garment specifications. From beginning first-years to graduating seniors, students work side-by-side and learn from each other as well as their professors. All this cooperative learning and artistic development culminate in the annual fashion show. The spring fashion show allows students to showcase their creative skills and provides them opportunities for industry networking.

