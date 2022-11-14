FAFSA Night to assist students filing for student aid

College can be an expensive endeavor, especially without financial aid. There are substantial awards for those who complete the FAFSA, or Free Application for Federal Student Aid. According to CollegeBoard, over 13 million students complete the FAFSA and receive $120 billion for grants, work-study, and low-interest loans from the U.S. Department of Education, every year.

“We recommend that all future college students apply for FAFSA so they can get fundings for their future,” Mictlan Nulan, Financial Aid Assistant Advising, said.

Yet, there are students who don’t file. Whether they think the forms are too difficult, or believe they won’t qualify, these individuals miss out on billions of dollars. For those who need help filling out the forms, there is FAFSA Night, Nov. 15, in the Regnier Center. Parents can complete approximately 90% of the application, but their student(s) will need to electronically sign the application before it can be submitted.

If you are planning to attend FAFSA Completion Night, please bring these 5 documents:

2021 tax return information, including schedules and W2 Federal Student Aid ID (Don’t have one? We’ll help you set it up!) Social Security Card Driver’s License Parents’ 2021 tax information for dependent students

Assistance is also available in the Financial Aid Office in SC 253, between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., M-F. Staff can also schedule Zoom appointments from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. To resolve questions and urgent concerns, students can call (913)-469-3840 or email the financial aid office at finaid@jccc.edu.

The FAFSA Completion Night Team will be anticipating your arrival. This night can be the first step to a successful career for you. To RSVP, click here.

Sherry Osborn, staff reporter