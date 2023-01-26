Giving back to the community

The Center for Student Involvement inaugurated the first ever MLK Day of Service Competition, Jan. 17, which consisted of clubs and departments donating basic need items that would then go towards students at JCCC.

The donation drive received a total of 5,589 non-perishable items, including cereal, canned fruit, spices, oatmeal, personal hygiene, cleaning supplies, and childcare items.

Alyssa Jimenez-Garcia, president of LUNA, organized this event.

“If I’m being honest, I didn’t expect this [many items] to come through,” Jimenez-Garcia said. “Between four clubs and six departments, this was incredible to witness.

LUNA emerged victorious among JCCC clubs with their donation of 1,629 items.

“We definitely exceeded our own expectations,” Jimenez-Garcia said. “It really shows that we’re ready to contribute and give back to the community that has given us so much.”

The Business Division claimed victory with a total of 976 items collected.

Although the competition has come to a close, anyone may contribute to the Basic Needs Center by visiting COM Atrium 319 or jccc.edu, where donors can choose to give money or specific items on their Amazon Wish List.

Victor Monterroza, staff reporter

This Story has been updated to clarify the event’s participants correctly