JCCC Theatre Department Presents “Wonder of the World”

When JCCC students, staff and faculty, think of the Midwest Trust Center, MTC, they think of music events like jazz. They don’t know that the MTC building is home to the Theatre Department.

Currently, the JCCC Theater Department is putting on Wonder of the World, a play that showcases the talent of our students, faculty and staff.

Set in Park Slope, Brooklyn, Wonder of the World follows teh adventures of Cass, a woman who is searching for a new path in life.

“The first part of the play takes place in Park Slope, New York, then the rest takes place in Niagra Falls or on the way to Niagra Falls,” said Sims.

Cass travels with her friends to Niagara Falls, where she meets a man who is also not happy with his marriage. In the end, Cass’ husband, Kip, also finds his way there to save their marriage.

Seneca Sims, who portrays sextuplets in the play, was enthusiastic about the script.

“I was in a script class with Tim Noble, and he came in saying that we are reading ‘Wonder of the World’ and [that] Aubrey is directing it,”” Sims said.

The play not only offers a glimpse into the challenges of a marriage that is falling apart but also showcases the talent of JCCC students, faculty, and staff. As the hard work of the students behind the scenes becomes evident to the audiences, they can appreciate the effort that goes into putting on a play.

“Aubrey is one of my favorite teachers of all time, and I found out that she was directing,” said Libby Hitchcock, who portrays Lois. “Then I read the play, and I fell in love with it.”

Director Aubrey Urban, adjunct Associate Professor in the Theater Department, works with students to prepare the show for opening night. She shows the actors where to stand and the next spot to go to throughout the whole show.

“We’ve been getting together about 6 to 9 p.m., a little later, Monday through Friday for the past three to four weeks,” Hitchcock said, “Then some of us met outside of practice on certain scenes. That’s kind of sporadic.”

“Wonder of the World” will be presented at the Bodker Black Box Theatre on Feb. 24-26 and Mar. 3-5. The play will have performances at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and matinee performances at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The show is open to the public as well as to students, staff, and faculty.

Emily Baker, student reporter