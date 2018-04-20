Library Lock-In: Writing Retreat

Do you have a writing project that you just can’t find the time to work on? Are you looking for an opportunity to get started on that summer writing project? Faculty and staff are invited to participate in a day-long writing retreat on June 2 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Although the Billington Library will be closed to the public that day, retreat participants will have free run of the entire space and permitted spread through the stacks, the study rooms, and common areas to research, write, and revise their work. Find a nook and shut out the world or take a break and share with your fellow bards. Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be provided. There is no charge for the retreat, but you must register using CRN 30246. For enrollment instructions, click here.