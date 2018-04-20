2018 Fall Professional Development Days Presentation Proposals Accepted Now

Staff Development is accepting proposals for August 2018 Professional Development Days (PDD) presentations. PDD sessions are 50-minutes and will be scheduled Aug. 13 through 17. PDD sessions will focus on five tracks: teaching and learning, employee success, student success, campus and safety updates, and technology. Use the PPD online form to complete your proposal. All proposals must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, June 29, to be considered. Contact Farrell Hoy Jenab, ext. 4756, if you have questions.