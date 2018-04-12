Microsoft Office Upgrade

Microsoft Office for Your Desktop is Moving to Software as a Service (SaaS) Model

The locally installed desktop Microsoft applications will soon be upgraded to the latest version. You will recognize the same suite of Office products, yet with more integration with the O365 cloud offerings. The application suite being upgraded includes:

Outlook email (including Calendaring and Tasks)

email (including Calendaring and Tasks) OneDrive cloud storage

cloud storage Skype for Business collaboration

collaboration Productivity tools such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote.

How is Office 365 for your Desktop Different?

The suite of Microsoft Office tools will look very similar to your currently installed Office suite however the delivery is moving to a Software as a Service (SaaS) model providing the college access to the latest software releases, on time, and on demand.

Individually, you will find many opportunities to benefit from the updated version to include:

Strengthened integration with O365 cloud (to include easier connection to OneDrive)

Improved security

Feature enhancements available as they are released

Support/training improvements through delivery of standard versioning

Lower infrastructure and support costs

Over the next few months, you will have the opportunity to learn more about the additional capabilities through open lab times and training sessions offered by JCCC Staff Development.

Project Plan & Timeline

The upgrade to Office will occur in three separate user groups:

Voluntary/Self-Service Upgrades, Beginning April 2, 2018

Early Adopters (Pre-defined cross-functional group- 10% of total systems), May 22, 2018 We have worked in collaboration with functional areas across the organization to identify a cross-sectional group of computing systems. This group of individuals are aware that they are part of this group and will receive future updates prior to the larger roll-out to the remainder of the college

Balance of Users and Workstations (90%), June 22, 2018

Office 365 Training Resources

Get the most out of Office 365 with over 130 new content experiences including video training, Quick Start guides, templates, infographics, cheat sheets, and more. Visit: aka.ms/learn365. Familiarization sessions and in-depth training will be available through JCCC Staff & Organizational Development.

The following dates will be open lab times available for faculty and staff to learn about the new features and familiarize themselves with the software.

Date Day Open Lab Time Location April 18 Wednesday 2:00-3:00 pm RC 221 April 23 Monday 9:00-10:00 am RC 221 April 25 Wednesday 2:00-4:00 pm RC 221 May 3 Thursday 3:00-4:00 pm TBD May 7 Monday 10:00-11:00 am TBD May 17 Thursday 2:00-3:00 pm TBD May 18 Friday 9:00-10:00 am TBD May 21 Monday 1:00-2:00 pm TBD May 24 Thursday 9:00-10:00 am TBD May 30 Wednesday 11:00am-12:00 pm TBD May 31 Thursday 3:00-4:00 pm TBD

The Upgrade Process and What to Expect (Mac & PC users)

General Information The estimated time to upgrade to the SaaS release of the Office Suite is approximately 30-60 minutes. Be sure to save all documents and close applications before beginning the installation process. It is VERY IMPORTANT to leave your computer on until the installation has completed. During the upgrade your computer will need to restart multiple times – if you have an encrypted device (laptop or Surface) you will need to be present during the installation to enter your encryption password for each restart during the installation process. JCCC computing device must be on campus and connected to the JCCC network via a wired network connection< New features will be released every 6 months

Voluntary/Self-Service Option -Available beginning April 2, 2018 (excludes shared computers) Self-service provides a just-in-time option for those that would like early access and the flexibility to schedule the install that is at a time convenient to you. Instructions for Voluntary/Self-Service are available for both PC and Mac (view instructions)

Early Adopters (Pre-defined cross-functional systems 10%), beginning May 22, 2018 This group of individuals are aware that they are part of this group and will receive future updates prior to the larger roll-out to the remainder of the college. Eligible for Voluntary/Self-Service option prior to May 22 – systems that have not been upgraded by May 22 will be automatically upgraded to the latest version of Office

Balance of Remaining systems – Beginning June 22, 2018 – end of July The remaining office use systems that have not been upgraded through the Voluntary/Self-Service option or are participating in the Early Adopter group will begin the automated upgrade process to the latest version of Microsoft Office.

Labs and Classrooms Labs/Classrooms not already upgraded, will be upgraded between the 2018 Spring and Summer semesters or later depending on courses and requirements for individual labs and classrooms.



Frequently Asked Questions

What if I have a software application that is dependent on a specific version of Microsoft Office?

Please notify the Technical Support Center (x4357, techsupport@jccc.edu, submit an online request)

Will I need to re-configure my office preferences or other settings after the upgrade?

Your preferences should be maintained throughout the upgrade process.

There are two items to watch for:

Your Recent Files list will be cleared

You may need to reconfigure your signature block to be appended to each message.

Will I be able to work with MS Office during the upgrade?

No, all office applications will need to be closed during the upgrade.

Do I need to leave my computer on to receive the software?

Yes, your computer will need to be powered on. If you select the installation from the Software Center, your installation will begin immediately. For overnight installations, your computer will need to be left on and locked overnight.

How much time is required to upgrade my computer?

Plan on the upgrade taking 30-60 minutes as it uninstalls all previous versions so you have a fresh install of the software with your preferences intact. During your install, your computer will restart several times.

Do I have to be present for the installation?

You do not need to be present for your Office 365 installation unless you have a mobile device (Surface or laptop). Mobile devices are encrypted and may require you to enter your encryption password following each system restart.