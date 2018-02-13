KCPDC Seeks Proposals for Professional Development Conference

A great opportunity exists for you to share your expertise and your passion in helping others Ignite the Excellence Within!! Such is the theme for the Kansas City Professional Development Council (KCPDC) Professional Development Conference, May 23, 2018, 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Kansas City Kansas Community College. As a presenter you may elect to stay for the entire conference, part of it or only for your one hour session. And, there’s a thank you gift too! Attendees will be employees from JCCC and the seven other KCPDC member schools.

Please give serious consideration to submitting a proposal to present and submit it by end of day March 1, 2018!

The proposal flyer and link to the proposal form may be found here.