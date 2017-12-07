Professional Development Days, Spring 2018

Spring 2018 Professional Development Days runs January 9th – 12th. Find the live schedule here, and a printer-friendly version here.

You can now pre-register for sessions. To register for PDD sessions:

Click the Register button. On the next screen with the session details, click Register again. Enter your name and JCCC email address. Click Submit.

You will immediately receive a confirmation email in your inbox from the Billington Library. From the email confirmation, you will be able to add it to your calendar.

If you have any questions about the PDD schedule or registering, please contact Staff & Organizational Development at ext. 7654.