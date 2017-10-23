Call for Proposals – Professional Development Days, Spring 2018

Staff Development is accepting proposals for January 2018 Professional Development Days (PDD) presentations. PDD sessions are 50-minutes and will be scheduled Jan. 9 through 12. PDD sessions will focus on seven tracks: teaching and learning, employee success, student success, campus and safety updates, Canvas, technology, and Higher Learning Commission. Use the PDD online form to complete your proposal. All proposals must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, to be considered. Contact Farrell Jenab, ext. 4756, if you have questions.