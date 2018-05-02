Keeping Your JCCC Account Safe

Attend either of these two sessions to learn about best practices to keep your JCCC credentials safe. Topics include when to use your JCCC email address for third party websites and when to use a personal email address, how to change your associated email or password with third party websites, and password safety when using your JCCC email address. For more information, click about this training, click here

10-11 a.m., Thursday, May 3, in RC 255 – register with CRN 30272

2-3 p.m., Monday, May 7, in RC 254 – register with CRN 30273

For questions, please contact Rachel Haynes, technical training coordinator, at ext. 3848 or rhayne12@jccc.edu