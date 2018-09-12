Canvas Feature: JCCC Course Evaluations

You might have noticed that a new Menu Item has appeared on your Canvas Course Navigation. This new Course Evaluation option is not a new tool and does not replace existing Class Climate emails, but assists with reminding students when appropriate during the semester. There isn’t anything there now, but no worries–when it’s time for evaluations, Institutional Research will populate that area with all surveys available to that student for the classes they take. Results of the evaluations will be sent to you when they are ready, after grades are posted. For now, all you need to do is remind students they can access evaluations via Canvas toward the end of the course.

When we know more, we’ll create a handy How-To guide here on our website. As always, if you have any questions, feel free to stop by the Ed Tech Center or give us a call!