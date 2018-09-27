Free! Team Teaching Training

TEAM TEACHING TRAINING – October 25 or 26, KSU Polytechnic, Salina, KS. (2310 Centennial Rd, Salina, KS 67401) 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Do you have faculty who want to integrate their teaching? Have you received a KBOR integrating academics grant? Do you participate in AO-K? Do you WANT to participate in AO-K????

If you answered yes to any of the above, click below to register AT NO CHARGE for this workshop!

Several of YOU indicated a need for this type of training, so here it is!

This is a Perkins & AEFLA allowable professional development expense!

We all understand the concept, etc., but this workshop will help your faculty with the real mechanics of collaboration, co-teaching, and teaching contextualized curriculum. (Note – participants choose one day only, workshop is repeated) Please encourage adult education & CTE faculty and faculty teams to attend! REGISTRATION deadline is Friday, October 12 and it’s FREE. Continental breakfast & lunch provided. Register at this link: https://bit.ly/2MgHsMN

Hotel block: Holiday Inn Salina

3145 S 9th St., Salina, KS 67401

Phone: 785-404-6767; Fax: 785-404-6768.

PERKINS V WORKSHOP PROVIDED BY BRUSTEIN & MANASEVIT – Wednesday, October 3, Washburn Institute of Technology Conference Center, (5724 SW Huntoon St, Topeka, KS 66604)

TIME: 1 – 5 p.m. Plan to bring a data and finance person if you wish, and the new Perkins V handbooks will be provided for all attendees. No registration necessary.

WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE – October 8 & 9, Hyatt Regency Wichita

Take a look at the current lineup of pre-conference workshops, keynote speakers, panels & lots of great information! Please share this information with your department chairs, advisory council members, and local workforce development board members! Check the schedule and registration here: https://bit.ly/2NSvQMD We will also have Perkins, Adult Education, WIOA & funding updates during pre-conference sessions.