Spring 2019 PDD Proposals Now Being Accepted

Faculty Development is accepting proposals for January 2019 Professional Development Days (PDD) presentations. PDD sessions are 50-minutes and will be scheduled Jan. 15 through 18. PDD sessions will focus on five tracks: teaching and learning, employee success, student success, campus and safety updates, and technology. Use the online form to complete your proposal. All proposals need to be submitted by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 20, to be considered. Contact Farrell Hoy Jenab, ext. 4756, if you have questions

