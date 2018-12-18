Information Services is pleased to make new OneDrive for Business features available to JCCC employees. The availability of these new features will roll out across functional areas over the next three months. When it is rolled out to your area, a notification pop-up (like the one below in what to expect section) will appear after reboot and let you make the choice to use these new features or not as it is an opt-in solution. Please review all of the following information concerning the changes and let us know if you have questions or need assistance. The new features are only available on Windows 10 (1803) Spring 2018 edition computers, though IS still encourages MAC and previous Windows 10 users to use OneDrive for your document storage as it is also much improved for these systems. Once your computer has been added to this policy, it will require a reboot for you to see any changes.

Announcing JCCC OneDrive for Business

OneDrive is here!

The new tool will make it easy to collaborate, manage, and share your documents from anywhere.

OneDrive gives you:

– Reliable file sync, backup and recovery

– Access to your files at any time, from anywhere, on your favorite devices

– A fast, intuitive browser experience

– Easy co-authoring without the hassle of versioning

– Seamless integration with your favorite Office apps

– Trusted security features you can rely on

– One Terabyte of storage for each employee (more space available upon request

It is the smarter online storage system that makes it simple to create, upload, and edit files from your desktop, favorite browser, or your mobile devices.

What to expect.

You can expect to see this message appear on your computer. If you choose to opt-in, then simply follow the prompts and the listed folders will be re-directed to your OneDrive space. If you choose to cancel the process by closing the pop-up, then a reminder message will appear in the Windows action center. You will never be forced to start protection, you may still use OneDrive for Business without these features.

If you currently use OneDrive and are synching folders, your existing folders and files will not be overwritten. For example, if you are currently synching Documents, then the Desktop and Pictures folders will be added (as pictured in the image image above).

Staff Development will provide additional tips and tricks to get the most out of using your JCCC OneDrive for Business storage. Contact Rachel Haynes, JCCC Technical Training Coordinator (rhayne12@jccc.edu ext. 3848) for tips to get started with OneDrive.

Get the OneDrive apps

Get the Android™ app

Get the iOS™ app

Learn more about OneDrive