New Gradebook Features in Canvas

Hey everyone! If you missed all the gradebook drama over the summer, welp, you missed it. All bugs are fixed now and I’m happy to report all is working fine. In short: Mute Grades = Hide Grades.

So–if you’ve been muting grades, know that the new terminology is to Hide Grades. It follows then that Unmute grades is now Post Grades. Confused yet? Check out this short video on making this work and the new options you have–such as changing the default instead of the painstaking process of muting 45 columns.