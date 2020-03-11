How to Use Zoom
With all the hubbub going on, we want you to be able to use Zoom. All employees have access to Zoom Conferencing software with their single sign-on username and password. Just head to the website below and indicate whether you’re joining a meeting or creating a new one.
For more information on how to use Zoom, check out our How-To Guide.
The desktop client is free to download here: https://zoom.us/support/download and mobile apps are available in both the App Store and the Google Play store.