With all the hubbub going on, we want you to be able to use Zoom. All employees have access to Zoom Conferencing software with their single sign-on username and password. Just head to the website below and indicate whether you’re joining a meeting or creating a new one.

https://jccc.zoom.us

For more information on how to use Zoom, check out our How-To Guide.

The desktop client is free to download here: https://zoom.us/support/download and mobile apps are available in both the App Store and the Google Play store.