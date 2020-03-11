YuJa – Manage Your Media

If you haven’t heard, we have a new Media Management tool for Canvas that makes creating and using media in your Canvas classes easier.

For more information, check out a training session (listed below) or contact the Ed Tech Center at edtech@jccc.edu or x3842.

Training Sessions in RC 255 (contact Ed Lovitt to register elovitt@jccc.edu)

Thursday March 12th 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Thursday March 12th 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon

Thursday March 12th 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Also be sure to visit our website’s Yuja Guide for lots of information on getting started.