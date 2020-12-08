Tip! Using the Canvas Scheduler Feature for Student Appointments

Scheduler is a Calendar tool that creates appointment groups within a course or group. Students can sign up for a time slot within the appointment group. Some appointment time slots may only allow one student to sign up at a time, while others may allow an entire group to sign up. Only students can sign up for appointment slots in the Scheduler. If a student signs up for an appointment slot, an observer who is observing the student can view the appointment in the student’s calendar.

