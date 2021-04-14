Tip! Zoom Recording Cleanup

We are now at capacity and need to begin removing old Zoom Cloud recordings older than 180 days old.

We have purchased YuJa for our long-term video repository that in addition to collecting recordings has the ability to add captions, provide analytics and integrate with Canvas. There are settings in YuJa to automatically copy your new Zoom Cloud recordings to YuJa. Contact the Ed Tech Center for more information.

You will find below links to turn off automatic recording in Zoom and work on cleanup and migration of Zoom recordings to YuJa.

The Educational Technology Center and Technical Support Center can help provide assistance with any questions you may have.