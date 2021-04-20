Tip! Live Proctoring with Lockdown Browser

When Respondus LockDown Browser is used with “Instructor Live Proctoring,” the instructor watches students remotely during an online test. This feature requires the use of Zoom and is intended for small classes where the instructor can view all students on the screen at once.

The instructor and students meet in the video conferencing application at a specified time. When ready, the instructor provides students a start code for the online exam – students start LockDown Browser from there. The instructor can then watch students via the video conference system for the duration of the exam. Note that Instructor Live Proctoring does NOT record the student video, nor does it alert the instructor to suspicious events.

Using Zoom with Respondus for Proctoring

Instructor Quick Start Guide