Tip! Getting Your Canvas Course Ready for the Semester

The beginning of the semester is just a few weeks away so begin now to plan for getting your students off to a great start!

First impressions are always important for what students will see when they access your course for the first time. We have included some links below that provide some guidelines on what to consider including in your Canvas course. The selection of the Canvas Homepage under “Getting Started Page” is probably the most important first step.

Canvas Course Guidelines – First day of the semester

Canvas Course Checklist – Plans for entire semester

Canvas Resources – List of guides and available in the Ed Tech Center

Feel free to reach out to the Educational Technology Center with any questions or assistance.