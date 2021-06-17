Tip! Where did the mandatory attendance entry go?

The Faculty “community” on the “My JCCC” site includes a tool for entering mandatory attendance (which determines whether a student stays enrolled in a given section) alongside the tool for entering final grades.

But since sometime shortly before the beginning of the Summer 2021 term, the attendance entry tool has apparently disappeared. A tool for entering “Midterm Grades” stands in its place. No midterm grade entry is required of faculty — but a record of a student’s early attendance is.

However, the change is entirely superficial! The tool labelled “Midterm Grades” is the mandatory attendance entry tool. It just has the wrong label on it, and work is being done to restore the proper label.

So, faculty should enter their reports of students’ mandatory attendance into the tool which is presently labelled “Midterm Grades”.