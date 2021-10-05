Tip! – Move Your Videos to YuJa

Are you using Videos outside of YuJa?

The Ed Tech Center is working with faculty to move all video content into our YuJa Video Management System. This may include videos uploaded directly into Canvas Files, Personal YouTube Videos or Videos on the old Techsmith Relay Server which is being decommissioned by November 2021.

YuJa provides a variety of advantages including reducing Canvas course sizes, adding Closed Captioning and providing video analytics. So if you have videos that need to be moved or relocated let the Ed Tech Center help you.

Edtech@jccc.edu