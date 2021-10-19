Tip! – JCCC System Status
A large number of the systems at JCCC are now hosted in the cloud. If you are having problems accessing a service either on campus or off campus you might check to see if this is a known issue. To report a issue continue to contact the Technical Support Center. techsupport@jccc.edu
Please click on a link to check the current status of a service:
- Canvas: status.instructure.com
- Cengage: techcheck.cengage.com/
- Google Drive: google.com/appsstatus
- McGraw Hill: status.mcgrawhill.com/
- Microsoft 365: https://status.office365.com/
- Pearson MyLab Products (e.g., MyEconLab): status.pearson.com
- Poll Everywhere: status.polleverywhere.com
- Turnitin: turnitin.statuspage.io
- YuJa: yujasystemstatus
- Zoom: status.zoom.us