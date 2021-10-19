Tip! – JCCC System Status

Teaching & Learning

A large number of the systems at JCCC are now hosted in the cloud.  If you are having problems accessing a service either on campus or off campus you might check to see if this is a known issue. To report a issue continue to contact the Technical Support Center.  techsupport@jccc.edu

Please click on a link to check the current status of a service:

