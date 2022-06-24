MakerLab Tutorial Video – Using the Laser Cutter

So! You want to use the laser cutter. But you have no idea where to start? Maybe Meredith’s on vacation. Or you just don’t like to have to ask for help. That’s okay! Here are the two crucial videos you need to get started using the cutter. Is there more to learn? Sure, but these two videos will get you going in case you’ve forgotten what color line does what or which button to click to start the machine.

As always, feel free to contact the Ed Tech Center for more information or to make a reservation to get in here and use this awesome piece of machinery.

Part One: Setting up your CorelDraw File:

Part Two: Sending to the ULS Cutter/Engraver: