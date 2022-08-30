Tip! – Clear Space in Google

Is there a storage limit on Google Drive for Education? In 2021, Google announced a storage policy that provides schools and universities with a baseline of 100 TB of pooled storage shared across all users. 400,000 hours of video. To provide enough capacity for our students and employees each JCCC stumail account will have a 5 Gig limit.

This policy went into effect across all Google Workspace for Education editions and Johnson County Community College in July 2022. Learn more about storage with Drive Your storage is shared across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos. When your account reaches its storage limit, you can’t send or receive emails.

To see how much space you have left, on a computer, go to google.com/settings/storage.

How to clear space

Clear space in Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos to make room for new items.

To delete your Google Drive files, move them to the trash. Files in trash will be automatically deleted after 30 days. You can restore files from your trash before the 30-day time window. You can also permanently delete them to empty your trash. If you delete, restore, or permanently delete multiple files or folders at once, it might take time for you to notice the changes.

Free up storage space

Delete files by size in Google Drive

Use a computer to see your files listed from largest to smallest. Put files you don’t want in your Trash, then permanently delete them.

Manage files in you Google Drive storage