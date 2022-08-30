Tip! – Clear Space in Google
Is there a storage limit on Google Drive for Education?
This policy went into effect across all Google Workspace for Education editions and Johnson County Community College in July 2022.
Learn more about storage with Drive
Your storage is shared across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos. When your account reaches its storage limit, you can’t send or receive emails.
To see how much space you have left, on a computer, go to google.com/settings/storage.
How to clear space
Clear space in Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos to make room for new items.
To delete your Google Drive files, move them to the trash. Files in trash will be automatically deleted after 30 days. You can restore files from your trash before the 30-day time window. You can also permanently delete them to empty your trash. If you delete, restore, or permanently delete multiple files or folders at once, it might take time for you to notice the changes.
Delete files by size in Google Drive
- Use a computer to see your files listed from largest to smallest.
- Put files you don’t want in your Trash, then permanently delete them.