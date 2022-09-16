Tip! – Add a MakerLab Resource Page for your Students

Some instructors want to put information in their Canvas Course about the Maker Lab. I figured since I work in both the lab AND with Canvas, I would just make things a bit easier for you. Now you can find a ready-made page you can import directly into your class that has information about the Maker Lab including equipment, pictures, a video, and (of course) links to more info!

Just click here and Import to your course and- viola! Fresh page in your course. You can change it up as needed for your course or just put it in there so students can find it. And it’s only a single page. So it won’t bloat your course with unnecessary info.

And if you don’t know what the Maker Lab is or how it will help your class? Come to one of our workshops or check out our website.