Tip! – Word Template Assignment in Canvas

Did you know – students do NOT like downloading a document juuuuust to fill it out and reupload it. So let’s make it easy on them. You can now add an assignment with a Word document that students can edit and turn in without leaving Canvas. AND you can see the results in the SpeedGrader.

Here’s a quick video on how it’s done:

And that’s not all! I also have a student version you can put in your Canvas class so students can get instructions on how to do this if they have questions. Find that video in your YuJa Media (Shared Folders > All Instructors) or use the link directly:

https://jccc.yuja.com/V/Video?v=6011209&node=26807680&a=1459783417&autoplay=1

As always, let us know if you have any questions!