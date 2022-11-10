Tip! – Who Should You Call – Technical Support or Ed Tech?
Is the classroom projector not working? Or the camera? Or the other camera? Call the Technical Support Center at x4357 for classroom equipment help or anytime your computer or classroom functional equipment isn’t working how you’d expect. And, hey, we’d love to see you, but that equipment belongs to IS and they should fix it.
Now, if you need help learning how to USE all that stuff or any of the software, we at Ed Tech are happy to help out. SO – if it’s not working, call Tech Support. If you don’t know how to use it, call Ed Tech.
