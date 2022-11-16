Tip! – Does Ed Tech Have Classes?

Yes! In conjunction with Faculty Development, we conduct various training sessions and workshops as part of the Professional Learning Series to help you improve your courses, integrate features inside Canvas, better understand accessibility, and more! You can find our training calendar on our website under Events along the top or just click on one of the links below. Bookmark it even! We love helping you create an engaging and informative online experience for your students and we hope to see you around!

Here are the best places to find training opportunities and the Professional Learning Series:

InfoHub PLS Page

Ed Tech Blog Page Events

JCCC LibCal Calendar