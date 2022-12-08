Tip! – Creating Multi-Page PDFs for Canvas

Do you still need your students to write on paper? And then turn it in on Canvas? Yeah – analog to digital can be tricky. Even MORE tricky when you have to explain it to your students. Well, now you don’t have to. Here’s a handy video you can embed or link in your Canvas course that shows students just what to do. Use the link below OR find it in your YuJa tool in the Shared > All Instructors folder.

https://jccc.yuja.com/V/Video?v=6348822&node=28206808&a=1427478295&autoplay=1