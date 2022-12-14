Tip! – LinkedIn Learning Access

LinkedIn Learning (formerly Lynda.com) is an excellent training resource available to all JCCC Faculty and Staff who want to do some self-directed learning through online video courses. Whether you just need some tips on how to use Teams, need an in-depth software development course, or want to learn more about photography, LinkedIn Learning probably has a course for you. And if you don’t know where to start, feel free to contact us at Ed Tech and we can even recommend specific courses. Let us know if you’re interested and we’ll send out a link to join!

Learn more about LinkedIn Learning here: https://www.linkedin.com/learning/

Contact Meredith Nelson for more information about getting set up for free.