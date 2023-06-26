McGraw-Hill Connect Instructor Support Tools and Best Practices
Skip back to main navigation
Learn how to organize assignments, sync with Canvas (LMS), access instructor resources, reuse your Connect Course with Canvas and more!
McGraw-Hill Connect Instructor Basics
Sync Your Connect Section with Canvas – Initial Pairing
Reuse Your Connect Course with Canvas (Semester to Semester Copy)
McGraw-Hill Connect New Instructor Experience (Updated interface)
McGraw-Hill Connect Instructor Resources
If you need further assistance please contact Jeff Kosko, Phone: x3669 jkosko@jccc.edu in LIB 375A, Educational Technology Center