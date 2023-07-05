Cengage Publisher Support Tools and Best Practices

Learn how to organize assignments, sync with Canvas (LMS), access instructor resources, reuse your Cengage Course with Canvas and more!

Cengage has numerous products that integrate with Canvas such as MindTap, SAM, CNOW, and WebAssign.

If you need further assistance please contact Jeff Kosko, Phone: x3669 jkosko@jccc.edu in LIB 375A,  Educational Technology Center

