Cengage Publisher Support Tools and Best Practices
Skip back to main navigation
Learn how to organize assignments, sync with Canvas (LMS), access instructor resources, reuse your Cengage Course with Canvas and more!
Cengage has numerous products that integrate with Canvas such as MindTap, SAM, CNOW, and WebAssign.
- MindTap with Canvas Training Resources
- Cengage SAM Integration
- Cengage CNOW Integration
- Cengage WebAssign
If you need further assistance please contact Jeff Kosko, Phone: x3669 jkosko@jccc.edu in LIB 375A, Educational Technology Center