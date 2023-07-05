Pearson Instructor Support Tools and Best Practices
Learn how to organize assignments, sync with Canvas (LMS), access instructor resources, reuse your Pearson Course with Canvas and more!
- Visit Pearsons’ MyLab & Mastering LMS Integration Services site for training resources and videos on using their tools with Canvas.
- Create or Copy Pearson Content with Canvas
- Pearson also has videos on Youtube on using MyLab & Mastering with Canvas
If you need further assistance please contact Jeff Kosko, Phone: x3669 jkosko@jccc.edu in LIB 375A, Educational Technology Center