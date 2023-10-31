Tip! – The MakerLab

Need some manipulatives for a course you’re teaching? Want to increase the quality of your students’ projects? Incorporate project-based learning into your curriculum? The MakerLab is an excellent resource provided by the Ed Tech Center on the third floor of the library where students, faculty, and staff can design and create stuff for their academic life. From 3D Printing and Laser Cutting, to making your own t-shirt transfers, there is a lot you could miss out on by not stopping by!

