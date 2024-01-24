Teaching & Learning
Tip! – File Sharing in OneDrive

Our recent PLD session ‘OneDrive, SharePoint, and File Sharing’ was cancelled despite a full registration and a waitlist (thanks SNOW), so I’ve created a ton of new training resources and gathered them on our website. These include a general overview of OneDrive and some of it’s newer features as well as some guided walkthroughs (video and step-by-step guides) of the actual file-sharing process. Check out these new pages we’ve created for you:

For more in-depth learning, be sure to visit our other offerings:

If you’re looking for SharePoint information, stay tuned. We’ll be creating some new trainings for that separately.

