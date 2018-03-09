Six ideas for your spring break staycation

Graham Murphy

Reporting correspondent

gmurphy6@jccc.edu

If you are stuck in town this spring break, itching for things to do, take comfort in knowing there is no shortage of exciting events right here in Kansas City. From holidays, to fine arts events, and more specific interests, make your break count by getting out and experiencing some of these six unique local happenings.

Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

Kansas City’s famous Saint Patrick’s Day Parade will be taking place Saturday, March 17. The kickoff will take place at 11 a.m. near the intersection of Linwood and Broadway. This will be the 46th year the parade will be held, and it is one of the largest in the nation, so be sure to get there with enough time to walk through a packed crowd of green-clad Kansas Citians.

Snake Day Parade

A lesser known holiday, in commemoration of Irish culture and heritage, Snake Day is celebrated the Saturday before Saint Patrick’s Day, March 10. There is an annual family-friendly parade in North Kansas City to celebrate this, it also starts at 11 a.m. near 14th and Swift.

Kansas City Jazz

For music lovers, there are two days of free music events in the Jazz District of Kansas City. Thursday, March 15, at 7 p.m., the Alyssa Murray Quartet plays at the Blue Room Jazz Club. This act contains elements of American folk music, and is known to be a unique musical experience. Then, the following day at 5:30 p.m., you can experience a taste of classic Kansas City R&B through the Band Oasis.

Kansas City Repertory Theater

Sex with Strangers is a well-acclaimed play which will be put on by the Kansas City Repertory Theatre every single day of spring break. The plot follows the romance of two strangers who meet at a bed and breakfast during a storm. Support your local theatre community and catch this show. Tickets, dates, and times are available on the UMKC website.

Naka-Kon Anime Convention

March 16-18 at the Overland Park Convention Center, you can enjoy a scene full of colorful wigs and masterfully constructed costumes, along with all the anime antics. The event is held by the Naka-Kon Japanese Cultural Education Association. Tickets can be bought at the door and range from $15 to $55.

Harvesters 3rd Saturday Mobile Food Distribution

If you are looking for a chance to serve those in need this spring break, the 3rd Saturday service event falls on March 17. Volunteers always needed and welcomed, as the goal is to package 250 boxes of food. The event takes place at Colonial Presbyterian Church on Wornall, from 8-10:30 a.m. Register ahead of time here.

Photo credit can be found here.