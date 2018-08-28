Soccer club continuing to grow in second year

Alessandro DeBrevi

Alessandro DeBrevi

The Soccer Club on campus is looking to expand in its second year of existence.

The club meets at 3:30 p.m. every Friday on the practice soccer field, located next to the baseball field, to play pickup.

Marketing Director, Colin Cooper, said that the club is open to anyone on campus, regardless of experience or skill level.

“There are a couple of people who have played before and are pretty skilled,” said Cooper. “Typically when I ask how much they have played, [they say] that they played in elementary school and that’s about it.”

The varying levels of skill allow create an environment that is competitive but also focused on having fun.

The club usually sees 15-20 players come out each week but they are looking to boost those numbers this school year.

“We would like to grow that to, hopefully, 30 or 40 or even 50,” said Cooper.

The Vice President of the club, Simeon Jean, joined last year after hearing about it at the international orientation. He saw an opportunity to get involved on campus and continue to play a game that he loves.

“I think, for me, because I enjoy it so much, I assume a lot of people who love soccer [will feel] the same way,” said Jean.

Jean, in addition to getting to play, has enjoyed branching out and finding other people on campus who love soccer.

“Making new friends, meeting new people from different backgrounds, it’s really cool,” said Jean.

They meet year-round to play, even in the winter. When it gets cold or if there is inclement weather, the group will move inside to the gym and play futsal.

It is completely free to join, thanks to fundraisers like the club’s bake sale held on campus Monday, August 20. The club will be using these funds to acquire quality new equipment like balls and cones.

“[It is] a bunch of students who love to play soccer or want to know how to,” said Cooper.

“When you are playing you don’t think about other things, you are just having fun. It’s a way [for students] to be involved and be themselves,” said Jean.

Students who are interested in learning more about or joining the JCCC Soccer Club can find information on the college’s website or the club’s Facebook page.