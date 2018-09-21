Entertainment Gallery: Pizza with police September 21, 2018 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter The Campus Police have a concern for the community’s well-being, a desire to serve and assist whenever possible, and support an environment that is academic. At Pizza with the Police, students had the opportunity to get to know the Campus Police officers outside the Police Station lobby in the Carlson Center. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger 1 of 6 The Campus Police have a concern for the community’s well-being, a desire to serve and assist whenever possible, and support an environment that is academic. At Pizza with the Police, students had the opportunity to get to know the Campus Police officers outside the Police Station lobby in the Carlson Center. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger Officer Dan Robles passed out pizza at the Carlson Center for staff and students to enjoy. Robles is one of the school’s Crime Prevention Officer and spent his afternoon conversing with students on September 19th. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger Students eagerly wait in line for free pizza during the Pizza with the Police event, held in the Carlson Center at the Police Station Lobby. Crime Prevention Officer, Dan Robles, dedicated his time in the afternoon to get to know students and answer any questions they had about being a campus police officer. Photo by Kenna Swihart, The Campus Ledger With more pizza arriving, people started waiting in line to get a couple of slices of pizza. Everyone chatting, excited for free pizza and a chance to talk to an Officer. Photo by Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger Some people gathered around, talking with each other and Dan Robles, Crimes Prevention Officer, while waiting for some more pizza to come in. Dan Robles has been a Crime Prevention Officer for 8 years but has been with JCCC for 5 years. Photo by Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger Within 10 minutes of giving out free pizza at the Pizza With The Police, which started at 11:00am, it was all eaten. They decided to order more for the staff and students that didn’t get any. Photo by Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)