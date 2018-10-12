Friday Sports Report

Alessandro DeBrevi & Kaytlin Hill

adebrevi@jccc.edu

khill48@jccc.edu

This week in sports

Men’s soccer:

The men’s soccer team played against Cowley College on Oct. 9. The final score was a 1-2 loss. Their current record is 8-0-7

Freshman Sulayman Janneh was selected as the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference men’s soccer athlete of the week.

Women’s soccer:

The women’s soccer team played against Cowley College on Oct. 9. The final score was a 2-0 win.

The women’s soccer team improves their record to 7-1-6 on the season, with an impressive 6-1-1 record in conference play.

Volleyball:

The volleyball team played against Hesston College on Oct. 9. Their current record is 22-3.

The Volleyball team is ranked 3rd in the nation in the latest NJCAA Division II poll.

Upcoming

Men’s soccer:

The men’s soccer team will play today, Oct. 12, against Kansas City Kansas Community College at 4 p.m.

They will face Coffeyville Community College at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 17.

Women’s Soccer:

The women’s soccer team will play today, Oct. 12, against Kansas City Kansas Community College at 2 p.m.

They will face Butler Community College at 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 15 and

Coffeyville Community College at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 17.

Volleyball:

The volleyball team will play four games today, Oct. 12, and tomorrow, Oct 13, in the Iowa Western Community College Tournament.

They will face Coffeyville Community College at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 17.