Friday Sports Report

Alessandro DeBrevi & Kaytlin Hill
adebrevi@jccc.edu
khill48@jccc.edu
This week in sports
Men’s soccer:
The men’s soccer team played against Cowley College on Oct. 9. The final score was a 1-2 loss. Their current record is 8-0-7
Freshman Sulayman Janneh was selected as the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference men’s soccer athlete of the week.
Women’s soccer:
The women’s soccer team played against Cowley College on Oct. 9. The final score was a 2-0 win.
The women’s soccer team improves their record to 7-1-6 on the season, with an impressive 6-1-1 record in conference play.
Volleyball:
The volleyball team played against Hesston College on Oct. 9. Their current record is 22-3.
The Volleyball team is ranked 3rd in the nation in the latest NJCAA Division II poll.
Upcoming
Men’s soccer:
The men’s soccer team will play today, Oct. 12, against Kansas City Kansas Community College at 4 p.m.
They will face Coffeyville Community College at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 17.
Women’s Soccer:
The women’s soccer team will play today, Oct. 12, against Kansas City Kansas Community College at 2 p.m.
They will face Butler Community College at 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 15 and
Coffeyville Community College at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 17.
Volleyball:
The volleyball team will play four games today, Oct. 12, and tomorrow, Oct 13, in the Iowa Western Community College Tournament.
They will face Coffeyville Community College at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 17.