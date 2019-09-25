News September Lunch Time Trivia occurs in the food court September 25, 2019 1 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Students watch as answer is revealed, generating mixed reactions from players. The trivia is played on Kahoot, an online site popular in classrooms which shows how many players selected each answer after the correct choice is revealed. '' 1 of 10 Many students had reactions to this question, which incited laughter from the sports fans sitting near the screen. All photos by Samantha Joslin Student gets an answer wrong. This month's trivial focused on Hispanic and Latino trivia as well as LGBTQ+ history. Student opts to play trivia game on his cellphone, like most students in the food court. Students playing in a team celebrate a trivia win Student life member shares a laugh with friends as new question is revealed. Students watch as answer is revealed, generating mixed reactions from players. The trivia is played on Kahoot, an online site popular in classrooms which shows how many players selected each answer after the correct choice is revealed. Host Andrea Vieux reads off the next question and possible answers for students who may not be able to see the board. A group of students stood near the center of the food court area, using their cellphones to answer questions. Student stands near his friends to get a better view of the trivia screen. Host Andrea Vieux reads off the second question in today's 12:30 p.m. Lunch Time Trivia series, which occurred in the Food Court. The first session was at noon and featured a different list of questions than the second. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)''
Love this story!