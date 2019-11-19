Menegerie of Mechanical Marvels visits Carlsen Center

Transcription:

Connor Stewart (Announcer): Fun, laughs, and thrills! That is what the people of the Carlsen Center were treated to when they attended 42 feet: A Menagerie of Mechanical Marvels. This performance brought together actors and acrobats into an experience that showcased high wire tricks, heavy lifting, and choreographed stunts. Even one audience member got to join in on the fun. I got to talk with some of the audience members to get an idea of what they thought of the show.

Michelle Van Doren: I really like it. I’m so glad my mother-in-law recommended it. The kids were on the edge of their seat the entire time and it’s very entertaining for all ages.

Matilda: I liked it. Yeah, It’s very like…

Ellie: Can’t take your eyes of for a second.

Matilda: Yeah, Yeah.

Julian Landee: I have always been a big fan of Cirque Du Solei since I was like little and the whole circus stuff. Like the acrobatic stuff, my parents got me into it when I was little and I have always been into it.

Raymond Antoniewics: It’s good. It’s entertaining. There is fun stuff to watch. Some parts are extremely funny and overall, it’s a very good show.

Michelle Van Doren: My favorite part I would have to say, so simple, but the lady on the horse with the balls. That takes a lot of skill.

Matilda: I liked when the people stood on his head.

Raymond Antoniewics: Probably the guy with the suitcase.

Announcer: This has been Connor Stewart reporting for The Campus Ledger.